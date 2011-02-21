Dr. Robert C Gallo Interview: HIV Research at a Crossroad?

hiv-reservoir.net (Jan. 13, 2011): "Alain Lafeuillade: it looks like the terms ‘HIV sterilizing cure’ and ‘HIV functional cure’ are no longer ‘dirty’ words for scientists. What is the main gap in our knowledge about HIV persistence that should be resolved before we can envision new strategies to reach these goals?
"Robert C. Gallo: The answer is clearly demonstrating the precise cell types that are the source of persisting HIV. This means cells that go beyond the common memory T cells that currently are chiefly studied, and demonstrating that by so-called “purging” these cells by activation mechanisms will lead to death of these cells. At the moment this is the assumption."
