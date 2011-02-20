Fast online review of antiretroviral advances at CROI, March 3

ViralEd: "This 1.5-hour live Internet symposium will review and discuss the key studies on antiretroviral therapy presented at the 18th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. The symposium will feature five well-known and recognized thought leaders in the HIV field, with four serving as presenting faculty/discussants and one as program moderator."
Comment (JSJ): There will be many reviews of the important Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Boston (Feb. 27 - March 2), most of them weeks or months later. This review has 5 top experts -- and happens on March 3, the day after the conference ends. It's free online for anyone, but you need to preregister.
I'm attending CROI, but will also watch this summary on the antiretroviral therapy advances presented there.
