Most detailed 3D-model of HIV ever made

: "The winners of the 2010 International Science and Engineering Visualization Challenge, sponsored jointly by the journal Science
and the National Science Foundation, share spectacular photographs, graphics, illustrations and videos that engage viewers by conveying the complex substance of science through different art forms. This detailed 3-D model of the human immunodeficiency virus won first place in the illustration category."
Here's a video that shows more:
http://www.newscientist.com/blogs/nstv/2011/02/hiv-as-youve-never-seen-it-before.html
