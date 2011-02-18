AIDS Treatment News logo      

February 18, 2011

Most detailed 3D-model of HIV ever made

Photoblog: "The winners of the 2010 International Science and Engineering Visualization Challenge, sponsored jointly by the journal Science and the National Science Foundation, share spectacular photographs, graphics, illustrations and videos that engage viewers by conveying the complex substance of science through different art forms. This detailed 3-D model of the human immunodeficiency virus won first place in the illustration category."
Posted by John S. James at 8:10 PM

1 comments:

John S James said...

Here's a video that shows more:

http://www.newscientist.com/blogs/nstv/2011/02/hiv-as-youve-never-seen-it-before.html

February 19, 2011 at 9:35 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)