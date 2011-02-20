February 20, 2011
Safety, Efficacy, and Pharmacokinetics of TBR-652, a CCR5/CCR2 Antagonist, in HIV-1-Infected, Treatment-Experienced, CCR5 Antagonist-Naive Subjects
JAIDS Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes: "Conclusions: TBR-652 caused significant reductions in HIV-1 RNA at all doses. Significant increases in MCP-1 levels suggested strong CCR2 blockade. TBR-652 was generally well tolerated with no dose-limiting AEs. PD indicate that TBR-652 warrants further investigation as an unboosted, once-daily, oral CCR5 antagonist with potentially important CCR2-mediated anti-inflammatory effects."
Posted by John S. James at 10:36 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments:
Post a Comment