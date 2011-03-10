Changes to AIDS Treatment News blog

I'm planning changes to this blog and would like to hear what you think (either publicly by a comment, or privately by email to aidsnews@aidsnews.org).
My current thinking is to move the news stories to the right-hand column (via Twitter, but you do not need to use Twitter to read them). Then the main column of the blog will be for discussion, usually around one or more of the news stories.
The previous format was not good for discussion - largely because readers seldom saw blog comments, since they quickly got buried by all the news items coming in. And Twitter encourages many equal voices - important for community discussion and idea development.
The new format should result in more news stories, fewer blog posts, more interaction, and more in-depth discussion.
Thoughts?
3 comments:
The current format provides excellent cutting edge HIV/AIDS information clearly and concisely. It is easy access and great for the patient as well as clician who want to keep up to date on what is going on in the field. Please don't change it but perhaps create another more interactive blog for the few people who want to ad comments.
John,
I like the new format, I can chose which update to read and save on my computer. I like the blog.
Jay Segal
San Francisco CA
