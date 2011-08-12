AIDS Treatment News logo      

August 12, 2011

See right-hand column for current news =>

Posted by John S. James at 12:30 AM

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Ok its been what? six months of the news for 'Aids Treatment News" being relegated to the small typed side column. If you need to keep pointing out form the unused left pane that the news is now there... then the design is not working. Please movve the news - which is why I come to this site, back to its former prominence on the main part of the web page and with its former larger type.
Thanks you

August 22, 2011 at 1:57 PM
Anonymous said...

@ anonymous_1, maybe he moved it over there because everything right now besides making chemoprophylaxis work is actually irrelevant and he is trying to make a point

September 28, 2011 at 4:22 PM
Bill Way said...

Please report on the clinical trial of low-dose naltrexone for HIV/AIDS that was published in the October 2011 peer-reviewed Journal of AIDS and HIV research at this link: http://www.academicjournals.org/jahr/contents/2011Content/October.htm

December 27, 2011 at 7:26 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)