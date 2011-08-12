See right-hand column for current news =>

Ok its been what? six months of the news for 'Aids Treatment News" being relegated to the small typed side column. If you need to keep pointing out form the unused left pane that the news is now there... then the design is not working. Please movve the news - which is why I come to this site, back to its former prominence on the main part of the web page and with its former larger type.Thanks you
@ anonymous_1, maybe he moved it over there because everything right now besides making chemoprophylaxis work is actually irrelevant and he is trying to make a point
Please report on the clinical trial of low-dose naltrexone for HIV/AIDS that was published in the October 2011 peer-reviewed Journal of AIDS and HIV research at this link: http://www.academicjournals.org/jahr/contents/2011Content/October.htm
