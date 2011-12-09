Russia: World AIDS Day ITPC events, patients need tenofovir

December 1, 2011
ST. PETERSBURG
FlASHMOB AND STARS
December 1, 2011. The following activists and volunteers of non-governmental organizations in St. Petersburg and Leningrad region joined together for an unprecedented event associated with the World AIDS Day under the slogan “Know and Live”:
E.V.A. Non-Profit Partnership to increase the quality of life for women living with and affected by HIV-infection and other socially significant diseases,MadStyleGroup Creative Holding, MadMedia Communication Project, Dance4life Social Project, International Treatment Preparedness Coalition in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ITPCru), Svecha Organization of People living with HIV, “Positive Dialogue” community of people living with HIV/AIDS, “Red Ribbon” Foundation and Salvation Army volunteers.
The event was held in two stages, the first part being a march from Anichkov Bridge to Gallery Trade Centre 6.30 p.m, joined by more than 200 people. The young activists walked along Nevskiy Prospect, telling the passers-by about the World AIDS Day. The participants stopped beside several subway stations, handing out booklets about HIV/AIDS and red ribbons to the passers-by with the following words: “HIV is not transmitted via information. Take care of your own health and the health of those you love”. In total, more than 2 000 copies were distributed. The second part took place in Gallery Trade Centre from 7.00 p.m. till 7.40 p.m. The people who were in the Gallery at that time got a chance to learn more about HIV epidemic, take part in a dance flashmob and enjoy a show involving stars of the Russian show business, T9 and In2nation pop groups and “Studio 17” dance group.
Another symbol of the event was a heart, to which everyone caring about the epidemic, being ready to take the responsibility for their own lives, and empathizing with those affected by the epidemic, could tie a red ribbon. By the event of the event, the heart was red with ribbons, and even after the end people with kept coming and tying their ribbons to the heart.
All the participants said that they managed to draw the attention of people in the Gallery and on the streets. In total, more than 400 people took part in the event.
DECEMBER 1 – MOSCOW
UNSANCTIONED PROTEST ACTION BESIDE THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH
Yet another protest action was held in front of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation by Patients Control Movement, with the funeral orchestra and two coffins representing failing treatment and prevention programmes in the country, leading to numerous deaths. The activists state that the absence of mandatory treatment guidelines puts the whole AIDS response in the country at risk. At the same time, several regions in Russia still face stock-outs of diagnostics and regimen changes due to non-clinical indications (as is underlined by the report issued within the framework of the Simona+ monitoring project). Russian patients still have no access to tenofovir, despite the facts that tenofovir-based regimens are included in the WHO guidelines.
The event received broad coverage in the mass media, some activists were detained by the police and then released.
PRESS CONFERENCE HELD BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH
One of the Patients Control Initiative representatives took part in the press conference of MoH. At the end of the press conference, Ilya Lapin asked questions about the unsolved problems, namely lack of test kits, nevirapine for children, which has not been purchased by MoH, and absence of HIV treatment guidelines.
PRESS CONFERENCE WITH V. POZNER AND DANCE4LIFE
Alexandra Volgina spoke about problems with access to diagnostics, stock-outs of ART, lack of communication with MoH, and other issues raising concerns among the activists regarding access to HIV treatment in Russia.
ARTICLE IN ROSSIYSKAYA GAZETA (THE RUSSIAN NEWSPAPER)
Gaps in the list – Russia lacks essential medications for combating AIDS
Official Newspaper of The Government of the Russian Federation.
Circulation: 185 445 copies (as of 2nd half of 2010). Coverage: 44 cities of Russia, with regional inserts and issue-related supplements. The newspaper issues a series of books with state documents and comments.
FAX ATTACK ON MoH
December 1
- 50 organizations from different countries sent a fax to MoH, drawing their attention to the issue of access to tenofovir and nevirapine.
Nevirapine for children has not been purchased by the MoH, despite the fact that only one month is left till the end of the year.
Tenofovir is not included in the list of essential drugs, and MoH does not purchase it for Russian patients.
On average, a fax from activists was sent every ten minutes.
