December 9, 2012

Robin Hood says No Cuts to AIDS Programs, Tax Wall Street!


December 9, 2012: International Human Rights Day is tomorrow, Monday December 10th. In honor of that day, and with congress considering devastating cuts that would harm the basic rights of millions of people across the world, actions are being scheduled at congressional offices around the country. Robin Hood will be at many of these actions, joining others in the demand of "no cuts", and calling on congress to tax Wall Street.
People living with AIDS cannot afford budget cuts to lifesaving programs, both in the United States and across the world. A Robin Hood Tax on Wall Street could prevent budget cuts to important programs like the Global Fund, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, HOPWA, Ryan White Care Programs, and others.
Check out the list of actions below, and come out to support Robin Hood!

