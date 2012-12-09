Robin Hood says No Cuts to AIDS Programs, Tax Wall Street!

December 9, 2012: International Human Rights Day is tomorrow, Monday December 10th. In honor of that day, and with congress considering devastating cuts that would harm the basic rights of millions of people across the world, actions are being scheduled at congressional offices around the country. Robin Hood will be at many of these actions, joining others in the demand of "no cuts", and calling on congress to tax Wall Street.
People living with AIDS cannot afford budget cuts to lifesaving programs, both in the United States and across the world. A Robin Hood Tax on Wall Street could prevent budget cuts to important programs like the Global Fund, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, HOPWA, Ryan White Care Programs, and others.
Check out the list of actions below, and come out to support Robin Hood!
Bangor, ME: 10 a.m. press conference, 5:30PM candlelight vigil, Sen. Susan Collins ‘ office, 202 Harlow Street, Room 204
Los Angeles, CA: 4-6 p.m., Rep. Henry Waxman’s office, 8436 W. Third St., Suite 600
New York, NY: 4-6 p.m., Offices of Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand 780 3rd Ave. New York City
New York, NY: 4-6 p.m., Offices of Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand 780 3rd Ave. New York City
St. Louis: 12 noon, starting at the SSA offices, 5669 Delmar Blvd then marching to Sen. Claire McCaskills office, 5850 Delmar Blvd, Suite A
1 comments:
Laws catch flies, but let hornets go free
Post a Comment