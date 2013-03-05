Retroviruses Conference (CROI), March 2013 in Atlanta

We are at the conference, focusing mainly on HIV/AIDS CURE-related news, and will be posting here.
Our CURE4 Twitter feed (right-hand column on this page), and many of our blog posts, should have more news after March 6. This is because we want to link to abstracts (and sometimes videos or posters) of conference presentations online -- and these are not available to the public until the end of the session in which the presentation occurs. Until then the links only work in the conference center in Atlanta.
Excellent conference news coverage is available at sites including:
http://www.aidsmap.com/
http://www.aidsmeds.com/
http://hivandhepatitis.com/
http://www.thebodypro.com/index/newsroom/2013-03.html
http://www.ifarablog.org/ (video, coming soon)
http://natap.org/ (often more technical)
http://www.positivelyaware.com/
http://www.projectinform.org/
