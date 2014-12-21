AGE Treatment News -- new blog on biomedical research vs. aging

I started a new blog recently, www.AgeTreatmentNews.org. Lots of science news on aging is coming out now, often several credible, peer-reviewed reports per day. I'm linking to over 100 news stories already.
Why is so much progress happening now in the science of aging? One of the driving forces seems to be economic -- the need to reduce U.S. medical costs. One way to save money is to keep older persons healthier longer. This economic need overcomes the cultural bias that the decrepitude of old age is natural, God's punishment for being alive.
It reminds me of the early days of AIDS, when many people including scientists thought it would be incurable forever. Sad to say, their fatalism didn't change until AZT made money. Then it did change, opening the door to faster research, and the much better HIV treatments we have now.
If I can find modest support for AgeTreatmentNews, I could do it full time.
