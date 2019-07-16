AIDS TREATMENT NEWS full archive now online

I published 423 issues of the twice-monthly newsletter AIDS Treatment News, from 1986 through 2007. We allow re-use, and until recently there were various copies of the newsletter online throughout the web, accessible by search engines. But web content decays with time, and recently we learned that some issues are no longer online at all - a problem for researchers studying the history of the AIDS epidemic.
So today as a first step we published the text all the issues for anyone to download. The entire archive is compressed and and takes less than 10MB (uncompressed it is 26MB). You can reach the archive by visiting this link (you do not need to sign in); from there we suggest using the download symbol to copy the archive to your Downloads folder. You might need to double-click the archive image to uncompress it into a folder on your computer. Then you can search locally within that folder.
We did not make any changes to the content in preparing this archive. It should be the same as what went out in the printed newsletter up to 33 years ago.
Unfortunately this archive is not searchable online using Google, etc. And 54 of the 423 issues are only available in the obsolete Pagemaker format. When we have time we will get them out of Pagemaker, and write a Python program to update all 423 files so that they can be uploaded as regular web pages, accessible like other web pages to searches using Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, or other search engine.
CC: This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Note: this license applies to all articles in the AIDS Treatment News archive, except a few of those signed by an author other than John S. James.
