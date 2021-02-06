AIDS Treatment News - full archive, 1986-2007 (restored February 9, 2021)

Some computers' software will automatically expand the archive.zip file; if yours doesn't, follow the instructions for your system. The archive.zip file should expand within a few seconds. Then you will have the complete AIDS Treatment News archive, 'ATN Archive restored 2021', on your computer.
See the README file in that folder. It explains that of the 423 issues of AIDS Treatment News, issues 1-383 are in text format; the latest issues, 384-423, are in the original Microsoft Word format, so you see the original issues exactly as they were printed and mailed. It also explains that some issues missing in the main sequence are supplied in a separate folder inside the ATN Archive folder.
Note: Your browser probably has a way to search the contents of a folder; usually that search returns the file names where the search word(s) appear, and then you can use your browser again to search within the individual files. (We didn't want to make the ATN issues easily searchable by Google, etc., due to public confusion that could result from hundreds of pages of archival AIDS information that is obsolete by an average of two decades, being placed on the web in 2021, and therefore likely to be returned as recently added.).
This work by John S. James is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Articles signed by others may require separate permission.
